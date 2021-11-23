Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Position Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

