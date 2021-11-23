Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.12. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.