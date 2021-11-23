Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 50,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907,019 shares in the company, valued at C$10,434,913.30.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$10,942.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.
Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.