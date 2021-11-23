Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 50,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907,019 shares in the company, valued at C$10,434,913.30.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$10,942.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

