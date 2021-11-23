Robert Neale Sells 139,125 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale sold 139,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £72,345 ($94,519.21).

SFE opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Safestyle UK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.95. The company has a market capitalization of £72.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

