Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.82 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

