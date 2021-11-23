RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 14.49 and last traded at 14.50. Approximately 38,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,207,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RocketLab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 22.00.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.44.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
