Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 281,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.