Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $106,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

