Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Diageo were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average of $195.04. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.