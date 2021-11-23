Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $231,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.74 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

