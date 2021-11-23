Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Mills were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

