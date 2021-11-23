Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS RTOXF remained flat at $$4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

