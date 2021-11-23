Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,703 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

