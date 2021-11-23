Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €6.60 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.60 ($7.50) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

