Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,858 ($50.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,917.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,102.55. The stock has a market cap of £99.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

