Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

