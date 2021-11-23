Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,275 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

