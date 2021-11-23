RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 6.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 18,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 945,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997,244 shares of company stock worth $9,207,139 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

