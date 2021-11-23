RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $611.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,925,000. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,300,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.