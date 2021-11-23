Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ryohin Keikaku stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.