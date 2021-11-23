SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.05 or 0.07493794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.85 or 1.00005387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

