SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

SAIL stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 20,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,720. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,644. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

