Sakura (SKU) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Sakura has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $513,507.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

