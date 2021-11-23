salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.39.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

