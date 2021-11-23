Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 16,187 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $23,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $17,408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $7,740,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $7,376,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

