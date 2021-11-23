Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

SDGR opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schrödinger by 8.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

