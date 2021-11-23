Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 292,062 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.