Scotiabank Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $25.06 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

