Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Rudi P. Fronk Sells 100,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.81, for a total transaction of C$2,680,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at C$32,036,994.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -459.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.25. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

