Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $21,228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,205,000 after acquiring an additional 71,952 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

