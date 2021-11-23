Secret (SCRT) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $16.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $7.70 or 0.00013356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00327502 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014363 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.