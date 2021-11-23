Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

