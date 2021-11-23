Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0144

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Selfkey has a total market cap of $72.11 million and approximately $59.49 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00088251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

