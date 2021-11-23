SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

SLS opened at C$13.15 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.