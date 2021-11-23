Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.00

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 49759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.70 ($1.90).

Several research firms recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.95 ($1.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.64. The firm has a market cap of £614.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

