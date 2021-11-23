Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $5.48 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.