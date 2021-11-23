Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) shares shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Serica Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

