ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Surevest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.9% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW traded down $13.50 on Tuesday, reaching $642.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,390. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $662.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

