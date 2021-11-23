ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells $9,327,600.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.26. 373,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.33.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

