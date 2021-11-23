Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Increases By 20.1%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 214,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of AIRG opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

