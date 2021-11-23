Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Expands By 23.7%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 767,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 384.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

