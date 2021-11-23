Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Rises By 17.9%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

