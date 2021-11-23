Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Decreases By 18.9%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.61.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,790. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
