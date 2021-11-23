Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Decreases By 18.9%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,790. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

