Short Interest in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Rises By 18.2%

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catcha Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catcha Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Catcha Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Catcha Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Catcha Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHAA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Catcha Investment has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.