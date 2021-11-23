Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Decreases By 16.3%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,087. The stock has a market cap of $779.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.