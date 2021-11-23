Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Grows By 18.4%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.