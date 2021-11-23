Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Declines By 15.7%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of CSWI opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,134 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after buying an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 99,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

