Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 15.1%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
