Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 15.1%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

