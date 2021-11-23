Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Grows By 19.5%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ECAOF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

