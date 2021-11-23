Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Expands By 20.4%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDLC stock opened at 29.49 on Tuesday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 16.00 and a 12-month high of 73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.31.

